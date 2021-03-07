SU officials attribute early spring spike to ‘COVID fatigue’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University officials have attributed early semester spikes in COVID-19 cases to students’ carelessness and “COVID-19 fatigue.”

As of Sunday, 145 SU students are in quarantine. There are 36 active cases among students and employees in central New York.

Mark Lodato, dean of the Newhouse School of Public Communications, sent an email last week to students addressing the issues of unmasking in classrooms and forming clusters at the Food.com cafe.

“The reality is we are all suffering from COVID fatigue, and it’s difficult every day to remember to put on the mask and keep your social distance and all the other things that we need to do to ensure that we stay safe,” Lodato said in an interview.

Advertisement

There is no evidence of COVID-19 cases spreading through classes, Lodato said. After the fall 2020 semester ended, SU said it had not documented any cases that came from classes.

SU placed the Sigma Chi fraternity chapter on interim suspension for public health violations on Feb. 12. A party at Sigma Chi was the source of at least 20 new COVID-19 cases, a university official said.

The reality is I think we are all suffering from COVID fatigue and it's difficult every day to remember to put on the mask and keep your social distance and all the other things that we need to do to ensure that we stay safe Mark Lodato, Dean of Newhouse

The 20 COVID-19 cases resulting from the Sigma Chi fraternity party contributed to 56 reported COVID cases at SU after the first week of the spring semester, which is five times the amount reported after the first week of the fall 2020 semester.

“I think students are tired, and I don’t blame them,” Lodato said.

SU Libraries staff had to be more vigilant in reminding students to follow guidelines at the beginning of the semester, said David Seaman, dean of libraries.

The libraries implemented COVID-19 regulations, such as door monitors at entrances to ensure everyone is wearing a mask and has a valid ID, plexiglass shields at the service desks and socially distanced seating, Seaman said.

“Everybody is tired of this, so it’s understandable,” Seaman said. “You’re in college. This isn’t what you signed up for.”

Seaman hasn’t noticed issues with students violating mask-wearing regulations in the libraries, but it’s been harder to ensure students remain socially distanced, he said.

“Social distancing rules are less well adhered to, but I think our students are to be commended for their socially responsible behavior on campus,” Seaman said.

The decreased amount of space for students to socialize while staying socially distanced due to the winter increased the feeling of fatigue, Lodato said. During the fall 2020 semester, students were able to socialize on the Quad and other outside space, which is unrealistic to do in the cold weather, he said.

“We’ve been looking at spaces where we can add more chairs and areas for students to hang out and study remotely in the building,” Lodato said.

Even with an increase in COVID-19 fatigue, students seem grateful of the regulations in place and the faculty working to implement these regulations, Lodato said. The times that Lodato sent emails reminding Newhouse students to remain vigilant, he received thank you emails, he said.

Especially with expanded vaccine eligibility, Lodato said he’s hopeful that the country is making progress.

“I sense a little bit of momentum,” he said. “To me, that’s fantastic news and very encouraging.”