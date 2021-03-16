SU receives record number of first-year applications

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A record number of prospective first-year students have applied for admission to Syracuse University, a university official announced Tuesday.

As of March 8, 39,342 students had applied, which marks a 24% increase from last year’s numbers, according to an SU News release.

Due to complications resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the latest round of recruitment and admissions had to take place entirely virtually. Maurice Harris, dean of undergraduate admissions, said that SU’s academic stature and student life experience made it stand out to prospective students in the selection process.

“While the recruitment experience looked different this year, prospective students and families continued to show — in record numbers — the value they see in a Syracuse University education,” Harris said.

The Office of Admissions offered a variety of remote events to engage students while maintaining public health standards, including information and interest sessions, sample classes, virtual tours and personal interviews.

The record-breaking pool of applicants to SU also represents an increase in diversity. Students of color make up 39% of the applicant pool, compared to 37% last year.

The university also reported more applicants from outside the Northeast than it has previously, according to the release.