After leaving SU, musician Goldie Scott is releasing her 2nd single ‘RaRa’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Goldie Scott is on a mission to expose misinformation in modern media. And she’s spreading her message through music.

Scott, a former SU student, is releasing her single “RaRa” on March 17. The satirical song is about how it’s easy to gain a false sense of reality from the media when there’s actually a lot going on “behind the scenes,” she said.

“I want to know the truth,” Scott said. “I want justice to be served for the people who need it, and (show) that people in power, a lot of them are not good, and this is sort of a way that I can shine light on just trying to open people’s eyes.”

Advertisement

Scott attended Syracuse University for her freshman year and the first semester of her sophomore year. She dropped out after the fall of 2019 to pursue her music career full-time. She said she blossomed at SU because she started playing gigs on campus and grew into herself through fashion and style — which are a big part of who she is as an artist.

SU is where Scott found inspiration for a few unreleased songs she’s written. “RaRa” will be accompanied by a music video filmed at The Westcott Theater in Syracuse.

Music runs in Scott’s blood, as she comes from a family of musicians and became interested in the art from a young age.

The music video that accompanies Scott’s single “RaRa” was filmed at The Westcott Theater in Syracuse. Courtesy of Shervin Lainez

Much of her inspiration and love for music comes from her dad, who was in a band for most of his life and played the bass. He introduced her to genres of music and artists she wouldn’t have listened to otherwise, such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kiss.

She began writing poetry when she was 6 years old and has been singing since she could talk. In middle school, her focus turned to songwriting and becoming more serious about her music.

Scott met her co-managers, SU juniors George Aloia and Alexandra Pepper, while in the Newhouse School of Public Communications. Scott and Pepper first met in their CAS 100, a poetry and songwriting class. The two hit it off while talking about their shared interest in songwriting.

Aloia describes “RaRa” as a “very pro-people song.” Scott is able to show that “together we can tear down tyrants, we can tear down anything that’s bad for the world,” Aloia said.

Scott said the songs she’s releasing are very in tune with her brand in regards to stepping out of the box and telling stories. Each of her songs tells a different story, including “RaRa,” she said.

She doesn’t think her music style falls under one genre. One of her producers, Bob Brockmann, told her that she writes pop music. Scott said her main three genres are pop, soul and R&B, and folk and alternative, but she doesn’t want to be put into a category.

Scott’s first live performance will be at the Ludlow House, which is a part of a members’ club for creatives called Soho House, in New York City on March 11. Courtesy of Shervin Lainez

Scott has yet to perform at any venues due to the pandemic, but her first live performance will be Thursday at the Ludlow House in New York City. The venue is part of a members’ club for creatives called Soho House. In the future, she hopes to perform at larger venues and do a mini-tour.

Pepper has high hopes for Scott’s future, including her winning a Grammy Award and hitting one-million streams on a song. Above all, she wants Scott to continue creating meaningful music.

“I want her to be creating content that she loves and that she feels is current and uplifting and resonates with her audience,” Pepper said.

Aloia has only seen success come from Scott, and he hopes to see more of that in her future.

Scott wants listeners to take a step back and think about the lyrics of “RaRa.” She hopes that, with the song, she can impact the way people perceive aspects of society, such as the role media plays within it.

“The moral of the story is I want people to realize that they have the power within themselves and that nobody else in their life, or who comes into their life, can dictate what they do, every decision that they make,” Scott said.