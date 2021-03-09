Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

We have all been aware of homophobia, transphobia and toxic masculinity in global news, through social media, through word of mouth and even in personal experiences. However, these issues are just as present on the Syracuse University campus. This is not to say that SU does not support its marginalized communities, but there is room for improvement.

Being a transgender, non-binary individual, I dress differently. In high school, nobody would care what I would wear. Nobody questioned anything or behaved differently toward me. Here at SU, I have so much more of a difficult time, that it feels ridiculous.

All the stares and smirks while walking in a dining hall was a shock to me. It felt as if my life was reversed. Before coming to SU, the campus representatives promised me that there is a prominent LGBTQ community and that I would not have any problem fitting in. Upon my arrival, I quickly came to realize this was not true.

My first encounter with blatant transphobia was during one of my lectures, when I tried sitting next to a guy and he claimed the seat was occupied. It was not — nobody sat there during the entire lecture.

The second encounter was when I held the elevator in my dorm for a guy waiting, but he refused to get in, instead choosing to wait for the next.

The third was when I was attempting to cross the street in front of my hall in midi-shorts and hoops. Instead of allowing me to cross the road, a driver pushed through, giving me a look of disgust. With this disgusted look came a middle finger.

These are just a few examples of microaggressions I have experienced during a single year on campus. I could go on. I could talk about how I never know if it’s okay for me to use the male or female restroom, or how I think twice before sitting next to a male student.

While we cannot change other’s views, we can better support the LGBTQ population on campus. Does SU do its best to educate male students on the diversity and acceptance of gender identities? Sure. But is there anything more we can do to support those targeted by homophobia and transphobia? Always.

It is challenging and tricky to tackle the issues of homophobia, transphobia and toxic masculinity. But imagine being an international student coming from a country where you can get lynched or imprisoned for life for being homosexual. You come all the way to a country to live in your real skin, only to feel the same pain for doing so. Bleak answers, disgusted faces and avoidance. Body language and speech are silent tells.

Thankfully, I am in touch with my masculine side, a fact I discovered a year before arriving at SU. However, what if I didn’t have that part of me? When I dress more feminine, it shows. There are whispers, smirks and stares. It makes me suppress my sexuality.

Much of the sports and fraternity culture at SU should be looked into due to the toxic masculinity it breeds. It gives a negative impression on fraternities. Hypermasculinity is an issue in this area. Making someone feel unwelcome and unwanted does not increase one’s masculinity. It only lowers it.

We, as a campus, need to address how we can tackle this issue. LGBTQ students are also a prominent yet marginalized population. They need to be treated equally and with respect. I have visited other campuses during my time in the U.S. Why is it that I felt more accepted there? Why was I treated equally there? Do we need a protest for LGBTQ students, to be treated equally?

Students and staff have to step up and think of creative ways to harbor acceptance of marginalized individuals.

Sourov Rayhan is a sophomore English major. Their column appears biweekly. He can be reached at srayhan@syr.edu.