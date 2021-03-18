Syracuse University engineering professor dies at 72

Tapan Sarkar, a professor in Syracuse University’s department of electrical and computer engineering, died on Friday.

Sarkar, who authored over 15 books during his career, had degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology, the University of New Brunswick in Canada and SU. He died at Upstate University Hospital.

Before coming to Syracuse, Sarkar worked with the Rochester Institute of Technology and the Gordon McKay Laboratory at Harvard University. In 1996, he received the College of Engineering Research Award, and two years later, he earned the Chancellor’s Citation for Excellence in Research.

His research interests focused on the field of electromagnetics and signal processing, and he was a registered professional engineer in New York state.

Sarkar was also an associate editor for feature articles of the IEEE Antennas and Propagation Society Newsletter. He served as the chair of several scientific groups and committees.

He earned honorary doctorates from Blaise Pascal University, in France; the Polytechnic University of Madrid; and Aalto University, in Finland.