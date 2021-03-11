All SU employees working in person eligible for vaccine on March 17

Syracuse University employees working in person, including some student workers who have public-facing and in-person jobs, will be eligible for vaccination starting March 17, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie announced Thursday morning.

Residence hall advisers are a group of student employees that will now qualify for the vaccine, Haynie said. It’s unclear what other types of student employees will now qualify for the vaccine. But SU employees working fully remotely don’t yet qualify under the new guidance.

SU employees falling under this new category shouldn’t try to register for the vaccine before March 17, as they may be turned away from a vaccination site, Haynie said. Appointments for The OnCenter and New York State Fairgrounds sites can be scheduled online or by calling the state’s hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

SU employees will be required to show proof of eligible employment, including their SU I.D., insurance card and a pay stub, Haynie said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that all individuals 60 years of age or older are now eligible for the vaccine.