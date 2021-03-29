SU alum, advocate for people with disabilities, remembered for kindness, activism

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Shawn Adam Friedkin, founder and chair of Stand Among Friends, lost his battle with cancer on March 3 at age 56.

Like most founders, Friedkin was a visionary. Not only did he have big plans that captured imagination and demanded action, but he created tangible change that impacted the lives of many.

A devoted husband, father and friend, Friedkin was known for his kindness, compassion and going out of his way to help others. After a car accident rendered him a paraplegic at age 27, Friedkin channeled his optimism to create his nonprofit, SAF, to raise funds for spinal cord injury and neurological research.

He felt privileged that he had family support and could afford the care and services needed to return to his family and participate actively in business as an entrepreneur and he wanted to give back to others who were not so lucky.

Since 1997, under Friedkin’s leadership, SAF evolved into an organization that, in addition to fundraising for research, also works to build awareness and provide much needed resources for individuals with disabilities. In 2006, SAF formed a partnership with Florida Atlantic University and opened The Disability Center on the Boca Raton campus in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

SAF began conducting practical research studies to provide information and support to individuals with disabilities.

It was important to Friedkin that people with disabilities have the knowledge of those who came before them, to go out into the world, contribute to their communities, and “live a life without limits.” He wanted to inspire people to realize their abilities, embrace their differences and become an active, valued member of their communities in spite of their disabilities.

After forging a relationship with FAU’s Office for Students with Disabilities, SAF became aware of a significant number of college students with disabilities who lacked resources to launch their careers after graduation.

SAF designed and launched its Employment Program in 2008 to help appropriately prepare and place individuals with any type of neurological disabilities in employment. The program led widespread community outreach efforts to expand and identify potential employers, volunteers, community services and employment options.

Lisa Friedkin, Shawn’s wife, partner and co-founder of SAF, wants to “carry on Shawn’s legacy and continue his mission of celebrating diversity and encouraging people with disabilities to go out and live life to the fullest.”

As Shawn previously said, “It’s wonderful to see individuals with disabilities who couldn’t imagine fulfilling futures become successful not only at work but also in their personal lives. Those are the greatest rewards.”

Shawn was, and is, very much alive in SAF’s work, as the organization is an acronym of his name (Shawn Adam Friedkin). Surpassing his lifetime, Shawn’s legacy remains prominent. While mourning this incredible loss, the SAF Board and staff believe the best way to honor Shawn’s memory is to continue his work.

Taking up that torch, along with Executive Director Cheryl Saragossi, are Board Co-Chairs Lisa Friedkin and Dawn Friedkin and Board Members Lora Skeets Friedkin, Monte Friedkin, Marc Wigder, and Jason Smith.

In Shawn’s honor, the Friedkin family is requesting contributions be made to the organization. For more information about Stand Among Friends, please visit http://standamongfriends.org, and to donate please visit http://standamongfriends.org/donate.