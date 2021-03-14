SU Abroad plans to restart programs this summer, offers new scholarships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University Abroad has committed an additional $1.4 million toward scholarships for the fall semester, with plans to restart in-person programs this summer.

SU Abroad’s goal is to move forward with residential programming, according to an SU News release. Its abroad programs will continue to review public health and travel advisories leading up to the summer and fall semester.

SU Abroad centers have not been open since the university closed them in spring 2020 as the coronavirus escalated to a pandemic. The university prepared to open some of its abroad centers in the fall and then again in the spring, but later canceled nearly all abroad programs for both semesters.

The $1.4 million in funding will support both academic achievement awards and financial aid grants for undergraduate students applying to study abroad programs for the 2021-22 academic year, according to the release. These scholarships can be used to fund studies at SU’s Abroad Centers and World Partner Programs.

Full-time students with a 3.7-4.0 GPA may receive an academic excellence award of $1,400 for a fall 2021 program or $650 for spring 2022. Full-time students with a GPA of 3.0-3.69 are also eligible for a need-based merit award of $1,000 for fall 2021 and $400 for spring 2022.

Another financial aid award will include $850 to assist with travel expenses for students who receive financial aid packages. Students will have to cover the upfront costs of their flights, as they will not receive these funds until closer to the start of the semester.

SU Abroad has also reduced its application fee to $50 for all students applying for fall 2021 programs. The deadline to apply for fall abroad programs is April 1.

Most SU Abroad center programs will shift to a later start date for the fall, while continuing to meet academic requirements. Condensed programming will also allow some students to avoid visa requirements.

Other program fees will be reduced and adjusted based on updated programming.

SU Abroad has composed several health and safety measures in place to prepare for both reopening its abroad centers and restarting its World Partner Programs. These plans will vary based on each country’s regulations and may include quarantines and various other public health rules.

The university is also planning to host summer abroad programs at its abroad centers in Florence, Italy; London; Madrid; and Strasbourg, France.