No. 6 Syracuse tears apart Stony Brook’s defense in 17-9 win

Owen Hiltz received the pass. Standing near the cage, he fired a shot but was blocked by a Stony Brook defender. Stony Brook’s David Estrella picked up the ground ball, but Hiltz stayed on him, forcing the ball loose. He repositioned himself beside the goal and shot again, this time just over the head of Stony Brook goalie Anthony Palma. Syracuse picked up the missed shot, though, and Jamie Trimboli found an open Owen Hiltz in the same position he stood twice before.

This time, Hiltz was determined to connect. He shot immediately after receiving the pass –– almost beginning his shot motion as he was catching the ball. He was near the crease, but fired with the power of a long range shot, and Palma had no chance as the ball zipped to his left and hit the back of the net to give Syracuse a 5-1 lead just 20 seconds into the second quarter.

Syracuse had played inconsistent for weeks coming into its matchup against Stony Brook. But in the Dome on Friday, The Orange were nothing but consistent. In what seemed to be its easiest win this season, No. 6 Syracuse (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) did everything right. The offense tore apart Stony Brook’s defense en route to a 17-9 win over the Seawolves (2-3, 0-1 America East).

Syracuse started early, scoring on the first possession of the game. Jakob Phaup went just 6-for-21 on faceoffs last week against Vermont, but took the first faceoff easily against Stony Brook’s Austin Deskewicz. Brett Kennedy picked up the ground ball and ran down to Syracuse’s end unguarded. After a shot by Hiltz missed, Stephen Rehfuss picked up the ground ball, ran around the net and scored just 29 seconds into the frame. Syracuse scored two more times before Stony Brook’s Dylan Pallanetti broke SU’s run.

Pallanetti gave SU trouble all game, scoring three points on 11 shots. In the second quarter, he had the ball near the right side of the net, and SU’s defense was teaming up on Stony Brook’s leading scorer. Pallanetti was able to dodge three defenders and fired an off balance shot right on target. Porter made the save as Pallanetti fell, recovering with a shoulder roll and getting back on his feet. Seconds later, Matt DeMeo picked up the ball and shot it just past Porter, closing SU’s lead to two goals.

Fortunately for Syracuse, that was all the trouble they had against the Seawolves. They brought the game close midway through the second when it was 5-4 Syracuse, but the Orange responded with a nine-goal run, giving them a 10-goal lead near the end of the third quarter before Pallonetti broke the streak, making it 14-5.

After a too-close-for-comfort win against Vermont last week, Syracuse came back to the Dome Friday for its second straight matchup against an unranked America East opponent.

In week one, Syracuse floundered against Army. Su’s offense struggled to score on one of the country’s best defenses, and the defense couldn’t contain the Black Knights’ top offensive threats. The 18 goals allowed were the highest of Drake Porter’s career and most in a season-opener in head coach John Desko’s tenure. Desko blamed it on only three weeks of practice and no scrimmages before the first game.

Then the following week, Syracuse, who had dropped five spots to No. 9 in Inside Lacrosse’s rankings, showed that the extra week of practice paid off. The Orange blew out then-No. 2 Virginia 20-10, the largest margin of victory over the Cavaliers in program history. The Orange defense recovered, and the offense completely tore apart Virginia’s defense and goalkeeper Alex Rode, who gave up a career high 20 goals.

And then last week against Vermont, Jakob Phaup struggled at the faceoff X, winning just six of 21 faceoffs against Vermont’s Tommy Burke. Prior to that matchup, Phaup was winning 64% of matchups at the X. Phaup was later replaced by Danny Varello, who went 4-for-13 to finish out the game. Syracuse ended up winning 17-13, but a four-goal margin of victory for one of Syracuse’s easiest matchups in years isn’t what the Orange expected.

Phaup recovered against Stony Brook, though, going 16-for-25 on the faceoff, giving the Orange ample possession time that it lacked against the Catamounts.

In the fourth quarter, after a goal from Lucas Quinn made it a 12-goal game, Syracuse put redshirt-freshman Shahe Katchadurian in goal for Drake Porter –– Katchadurian’s first appearance of the season.

With every save Katchadurian made, Syracuse’s bench got louder and louder. By the end of the game, there were more cheers for saves than there were for any of the goals scored in the final quarter.

By the end of the fourth quarter, Syracuse had pulled all of its starters and was playing four freshmen, and three players were making their season debut. When Stony Brook scored with four seconds left in the quarter, there were no groans or boos from the bench — just cheers for their rookie goaltender. And when the buzzer sounded, the Syracuse bench ran out to tackle and congratulate Katchadurian. For all the offensive prowess shown Friday, they were just happy for the rookie.