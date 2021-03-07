Syracuse begins spring ACC play with 3-1 loss to No. 1 Clemson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

With an early flurry of shots, it didn’t take long for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers to impose their will on the Orange. It took just six minutes for them to find the back of the net. Despite a quick equalizer from Syracuse, Clemson scored once more in the 13th minute and never looked back. It amounted to a frustrating spring Atlantic Coast Conference opener for Syracuse (1-5-3, 0-4-2 ACC) as Clemson (9-2-1, 4-2-1) went on to win 3-1.

The scoring started as Isaiah Reid darted into the box in the sixth minute, trailed closely by Simon Triantafillou. Reid launched a shot at SU goalkeeper Russell Shealy, who made the initial save but couldn’t prevent a rebound. Reid gathered the ball back right away and fired it into the open net.

The Orange struck back in the 10th minute as Triantafillou worked the ball to the far right of the box near the goal line. His pass found Noah Singelmann inside the box near the far post, and Singelmann converted the shot for his third goal of the season.

Just three minutes later, a Syracuse turnover in Clemson territory allowed for a quick Tigers counterattack. Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador worked the ball ahead to Callum Johnson, sprinting past Orange defensemen Olu Oyegunle in the open field. Johnson unleashed a shot from just outside the box out of the reach of Shealy for a goal.

Johnson scored again in the 51st minute, connecting on a volley from just outside the goal area. Shealy got a hand on it, but not enough to make the save.

Clemson won the majority of 50/50 balls throughout the game and made it difficult for the Orange to gain time of possession. And even when Syracuse did, the Tigers’ defense prevented plays from developing in the box.

Not helping matters for the Orange was the 45-minute absence of DeAndre Kerr who went down with an apparent leg injury in the 15th minute. After limping off, he eventually got subbed back in during the second half and recorded a shot, though it sailed high of the goal.

The game could’ve gotten more out of hand for the Orange in the 22nd minute after a foul was recorded in the box by Amferny Sinclair on a sloppy slide tackle. Oskar Ågren hesitated on the penalty kick before sending it low and left, but Shealy guessed correctly and made the save with ease.

Syracuse was able to create a few more chances in the second half, but was still outshot 16-9. Jack Coleman provided the best opportunity in the 75th minute with an evasive move to shake free and into the box untouched, trickling a shot past the Clemson goalkeeper just wide right. The Orange also struggled to convert set pieces into shot attempts with Clemson often stifling crosses and clearing before any SU player could handle a meaningful touch.

Syracuse will continue to search for its first ACC victory of the 2020-21 season in Kentucky on Friday night at 7 p.m. against Louisville. The Orange recorded a 2-2 tie in its first meeting against the Cardinals this past fall.