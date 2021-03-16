Is Syracuse poised for another March Madness run?

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Thomas Shults, predicts No. 11 Syracuse’s chances in its first round game against No. 6 San Diego State. Beat writers Anthony Dabbundo, Danny Emerman and Andrew Crane discuss the key matchups to watch out for as well as the scenarios which the Orange could have been in.

Our host and editorial director is Thomas Shults. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Nick Luttrell is our contributing producer, Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

Listen on Spotify:

Listen on Anchor: