To become powerhouse, SU needed to transform its defense into top in country

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s starting defenders know each other inside and out. They recognize one another’s tendencies, and through five games, have played together with ease — after all, Ella Simkins, Kerry Defliese, Allyson Trice and Sarah Cooper have made up Syracuse’s starting defense since 2019.

In the shortened 2020 season, the unit combined to form the No. 1 scoring defense in the country. Now, they rank No. 13 and allow an average of 8.6 goals per game through five games.

For the No. 2 Orange (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast), who have one of the best offenses in the country as well, the four defenders communicate like clockwork. Some wave their sticks in the air while others play zone against the opposing attacks. When opponents wind up for a shot, the four shift into position, a routine they practice frequently.

“Communication is a huge thing for us,” Simkins said. “Over the years, we’ve built some great chemistry, but there’s always things that we can change, but we learned each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Advertisement

On March 11, Notre Dame entered its matchup against Syracuse averaging 37.5 shots per game and 28.5 shots on goal, and held the Fighting Irish to 22 shots on goal. Head coach Gary Gait said it was Syracuse’s “first real test.”

Three days later, Syracuse’s defense was challenged again by the fast-paced Irish offense. Simkins, Cooper, Defliese and Trice seemed disconnected as the Irish moved the ball throughout Syracuse’s zone and notched 12 goals, the second-most the Orange have allowed this season.

In the second half of the rematch against Notre Dame, the offense moved the ball around quicker, allowing the defense to get into a pressure zone. The Orange’s backline filled every soft spot the Irish attempted to exploit. They communicated throughout the game, as plays developed, to work through jams on the field.

“The defense getting out of a non-pressure zone and into a pressure zone really helped us and allowed us to have a much better second half,” Gait said after Syracuse’s 15-12 win.

After three seasons of practice together, the backline has the ability to predict each other’s next move and know what others are going to do on a particular play, Defliese said. And through five games this season, Syracuse has recorded 72 turnovers, scooped 88 ground balls and has 51 caused turnovers — all against ranked opponents.

“They understand our system. They understand each other, and they can have true conversations if things go wrong,” assistant coach Caitlin Defliese, Kerry’s sister, said. “They’re able to really kind of pick apart, decipher what the attack might be doing that we’re playing against.”

Backing Syracuse’s defense is Tewaaraton Award Watch List goalie Asa Goldstock. Through five games, Goldstock’s tallied 51 saves with a .554 save percentage, all against top-10 teams.

Despite Syracuse’s nine-goal lead over Stony Brook in the first half on Feb. 27, the Seawolves pressured Goldstock late in the second half, scoring two goals within minutes of each other.

But Goldstock never waivered — she blocked 11 shots and finished with a .647 save percentage at the end of 60 minutes.

“(Goldstock’s) always been a true leader for us on defense,” Caitlin said. “You hear her voice all the time. She’s always trying to direct our team and our defense.”

In Syracuse’s game against then-No. 11 Duke, Goldstock recorded a season-high 17 saves, limiting the Blue Devils to only five goals. Through five games, Syracuse’s defense has held opponents to just 43 goals on 107 shots.

They’ve been together for three seasons, but the backline said they can always improve communication and adaptability on a game-to-game basis. The Orange have been ranked No. 2 all season behind UNC. Two weeks before the game with the Tar Heels, the defense is doing what they know best — communicating, practicing and listening to each other.

“It’s really just fine-tuning our system a little bit more,” Caitlin said. “For us to be able to go out there and play two games back-to-back like we did this past weekend, I think it was a really good test for our team.”