No. 11 Syracuse defied odds again. So how far can the Orange go?

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Thomas Shults, asks the simple question: How far will Syracuse men’s basketball go in its improbable NCAA Tournament? Beat writers Andrew Crane, Anthony Dabbundo and Danny Emerman discuss Buddy Boeheim’s hot streak and how SU could forge a path to the Final Four as a No. 11-seed.

Our host and editorial director is Thomas Shults. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Adam Garrity is a contributing producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Listen on Spotify:



Listen on Anchor: