No. 6 Syracuse holds off unranked Vermont in 17-13 win

While pumping his fists in the air, Drake Porter yelled and took a few steps away from the goal. The Syracuse bench jumped up and down, echoing Porter’s energy. Vermont’s David Closterman had received the ball on a broken play alone on the left wing, and bearing down on Porter’s crease, shot high.

As he did 19 other times during the game, Porter flashed his stick across his face from right to left to parry the ball away and deny the Catamounts their best chance to score in the second half to that point.

No. 6 Syracuse’s (2-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) defensive issues flared up again on Saturday, but this time against an unranked foe, Vermont (1-2, 1-0 America East). Porter’s career-best performance with 20 saves and SU’s continued proficiency in attack prevented a catastrophic early-season upset against Vermont in the two teams’ first-ever official meeting after having played only scrimmages before.

The Orange clawed to a 17-13 victory for their 250th ever win inside the Carrier Dome in a game when fans were welcomed for the first time in 370 days. When head coach John Desko told the players that fans would be attending Saturday’s game, everyone’s eyes “lit up,” said attack Owen Seebold, but the Orange left the crowd uneasy for much of the game, unable to pull away as it did a week ago against Virginia.

Tucker Dordevic scored his eighth goal of the year under four minutes into the game. Owen Hiltz soon added another. The momentum didn’t carry through, as Vermont stuck around in the first half exposing Syracuse’s vulnerabilities at the back. Every Orange run found a reply waiting at the other end, keeping the Catamounts within striking distance.

Vermont called a timeout following a 3-0 Syracuse burst in the second quarter. JJ Levandowski, a transfer from Syracuse, answered with a score off a split dodge on short-stick defensive midfielder Brandon Aviles to open a shooting lane. No SU defender stepped to guard Liam Limoges on the goal-crease, and he dunked the ball home.

Jakob Phaup bailed the defenders out in the first two games by winning 63.9% of his faceoffs. Vermont’s Tommy Burke chased Phaup from the faceoff X in the second quarter and had won 12-of-19 draws at halftime, giving Vermont plenty of possessions to work with. Only Porter’s 10 saves sheltered a three-goal lead for the Orange at halftime.

One week ago, Syracuse held a high-powered Virginia offense to just three second-half goals. Vermont scored four in the third quarter alone to match Syracuse’s output in that frame. A pair of goals by Hiltz extended SU’s lead to six, the largest all game, midway through the third. But Vermont rattled off the final three goals of the period, two by Thomas McConvey to trail by just three goals into the final frame.

Vermont only beat Porter twice in the fourth. He crouched low and dropped his stickhead to protect the five-hole on an unexpected shot early in the quarter. Then, he read another low shot and completed the clear himself, finding Lucas Quinn at midfield. Porter added another reflex save to his left, using a combination of his stick and hip to deflect the ball away. A late Hiltz goal secured the win for the Orange and validated Porter’s efforts.

Porter struggled in the season-opener against Army, allowing 18 goals while making just 13 stops. Desko said after that game that there wasn’t much Porter could do given most of Army’s looks came right at the goal-crease. The alarming amount of goals was more a result of defensive communication breakdowns, not surprising given the Orange only had three weeks of practice coming into the game.

Nevertheless, Porter bounced back to make 15 stops last Saturday against Virginia as SU pulled away in the second half to its largest ever win against the Cavaliers. And this Saturday, he showed why he earned preseason All-American honors and has been the ACC leader in save percentage the past two years. The open shots kept coming, but he used every part of his body, stopping shots low and high, to deny the Catamounts their first-ever win against an ACC opponent.

The game wasn’t ever supposed to be as close as it ended. For a Syracuse squad with national championship aspirations, its defense continues to be a worrying sign. Moving Brett Kennedy back to long-stick midfield offered support in the transition game where he earned an assist. It didn’t fill the holes at the back though.

Porter, similar to his 18-save game against Army last year, had to become SU’s hero once more.