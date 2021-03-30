Syracuse announces plans to return general public to Dome starting April 10

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Fans from the general public can return to the Carrier Dome starting April 10 for a women’s lacrosse game against Virginia. It’ll be the first time that the general public can see the inside of the new Dome, which underwent a $118 million renovation project that was completed last fall.

The announcement comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York state announced colleges could bring fans from the broader community back, with restrictions. Cuomo said the Dome can allow 10% capacity, and the capacity is listed at just over 49,000.

Additional details and plans for the broader community to obtain tickets will be released in the coming days, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in a statement to The Daily Orange. Syracuse has already allowed student fans to attend games in the Dome. Those students are required to receive a COVID-19 test 48 hours prior to entrance into the stadium, a 15-minute rapid test upon arrival to the Dome, and one other test within three days of the game’s conclusion.

Cuomo said the general public will be required to show proof of a negative test within 72 hours prior to the game, or evidence that they have been fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

“Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are now in a place where we can begin allowing them to return to games as well,” Cuomo said. “We will continue to re-open different aspects of life through a science-based approach so we can return to normal as safely as possible.”

SU men’s lacrosse is scheduled to play home games on April 3 against Notre Dame and April 8 against Albany that will be exclusively for student fans. After the general public is allowed to return on April 10, SU’s men’s and women’s lacrosse teams are scheduled to play five more combined home games.

“We appreciate the guidance provided today by New York State’s Department of Health and remain grateful for their and Onondaga County’s ongoing support,” Scalese said in the statement. “Our team is already hard at work implementing the state’s guidelines in anticipation of welcoming fans from the community back to the stadium.”