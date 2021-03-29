Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier plans to test NBA waters

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier plans to declare for the NBA draft and test the pre-draft process, two sources close to him confirmed to The Daily Orange on Monday. Syracuse.com’s Donna Ditota first reported Guerrier’s intentions.

It’s a move that Guerrier and those close to him have had in the back of their minds the entire season, said Ibrahim Appiah, Guerrier’s high school coach at Thetford Academy in Quebec. A strong start, which included four double-doubles in the Orange’s first seven games, only boosted that. And in the days following the Orange’s Sweet 16 loss to Houston, that plan has moved closer to fruition.

Guerrier and Appiah talked again about his goal to test the draft waters, but they still haven’t finalized a concrete plan for how they’ll approach it due to the uncertainty of how the NBA Combine and pre-draft workouts will take place due to COVID-19 protocols.

“I think it’s a great process that they have set up for the players because they get feedback,” Appiah told The D.O. “So, it’s like you’re losing more by not trying … and the best thing for you is to get first-hand feedback on what they think of you.”

Guerrier averaged 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season for SU, his first as a full-time starter. He shot 49.3% from the field and established himself as the focal point of SU’s offense early in the season. A retooled shot keyed that growth and allowed Guerrier to connect more on 3-pointers, too — he made 23 shots from beyond the arc as opposed to three last year.

Even if he enters his name into the draft, Guerrier still has the option to return to Syracuse, as long as he doesn’t sign with an agent. The early entry deadline for declaring for the NBA draft is May 30, and the withdrawal deadline is July 19.

“The thought process right now is focus(ing) on testing the water,” Appiah said.