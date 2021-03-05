Syracuse defeats No. 17 Michigan in season finale invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse men’s cross country won the 8000-meter team competition at Florida State University Winter Cross Country Last Chance Meet — the final regular season meet of the season for SU before NCAA Championship selections. Joe Dragon led for the Orange and took second place in the individual 8000-meter race.

Five Orange runners finished in the top-10 in the 8000-meter race. Dragon led the pack by finishing at 23:46.6 while JP Trojan (23:52.7), Silas Derfel (23:56.3), Alex Comerford (24:01.0) and Matthew Scrape (24:01.9) rounded out the top-10 for Syracuse.

Unranked Syracuse upset No. 17 Michigan, increasing its chances for NCAA Championship selection.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Championships were postponed from the fall and rescheduled for March 15. The NCAA will announce the field for the championships on March 7 in a selection show setting. The selection committee considers every team result, but puts the most weight on conference championship performance — where SU finished in sixth back at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships in October.