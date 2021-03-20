Syracuse commands Holy Cross 15-6 behind Chase Scanlan’s 7 goals

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Chase Scanlan received a pass from Stephen Rehfuss and fired at Holy Cross goalie A.J. Fox. It was a sloppy shot, but he didn’t care, he was desperate. It was his fourth shot of the afternoon, and he had yet to score. In fact, Syracuse hadn’t scored yet either — nearly 14 minutes into the game.

The shot bounced in front of the net and gently rolled past Fox into the goal to break the 0-0 tie. Syracuse was just a minute and two seconds away from its first scoreless quarter since 2019 against Duke. When the bench cheered, it was a sigh of relief for the team, and Holy Cross immediately called a timeout.

Despite Saturday’s win, Syracuse (4-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) had its worst offensive half of the season. Holy Cross (1-3, 0-2 Patriot) held Syracuse to six first-half goals, SU’s fewest since it scored twice in the first half against Army last season. But a second-half explosion by Scanlan tied a career-high in goals for him as the Orange won 15-6.

The Crusaders had 30 straight losing seasons between 1989 and 2018 before finishing .500 in 2019 and 4-3 in the shortened 2020 season. Patriot League games against ranked teams Army and Navy are perennial blowouts. But for the first time in years, Holy Cross managed to play close with a top-tier opponent, even if just for a half.

Advertisement

Peter Dearth fired a pass to Owen Hiltz on the outside immediately off the first faceoff. Hiltz’s deadly shot is most effective outside and oftentimes, it’s a guaranteed goal. But Fox moved quick enough to make the save just seconds into the game. It may have been a lucky save, but Fox made another save on the next possession. And another. He saved SU’s first five shots on goal before Scanlan finally got past him.

In the second quarter, Syracuse was heading towards ending the first half with a season-low five goals. But with one second left, Scanlan ran around from the X and fired a diving shot toward the goal. As he fell, the ball flew into the net. He rolled over his shoulder and shot up to celebrate as the quarter ran out.

By the end of the third quarter, head coach John Desko pulled most of his starters, meaning Scanlan missed his chance to add onto his career-high total. But when he scored his seventh goal, Scanlan had over half of Syracuse’s goals, over half of the shots on goal and more shots and goals than Holy Cross’s entire team.

With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, defender Brett Kennedy ran downfield after a ground ball pickup, successfully clearing. He found Scanlan outside who shot and scored. Desko subbed him out for the second line attack, but Scanlan was as fired up as anyone else.

Syracuse was supposed to play No. 20 Hofstra this week, ending a string of unranked opponents and serving as a final test before playing at No. 2 Duke, possibly the Orange’s biggest game of the season. Instead, they played Holy Cross, recording another easy win.

The Orange head into the Duke game on a four-game win streak, but their recent success doesn’t say much about them as a team — they haven’t faced a ranked opponent since Feb. 27. They played well against Stony Brook and were acceptable against Vermont and Holy Cross, but that may not translate against one of the best attack lines in the country.

Ultimately, Syracuse can only take what they know. Scanlan just had his best game of the season after a slow start. The defense, while not perfect, has shown definite improvements from week to week. Their last game against an ACC team was a 10-point victory against then-No. 2 Virginia, so they know they have the ability to blow out top-tier opponents.

With a week of short rest before a Thursday game, Syracuse is preparing for its quickest turnaround between games so far this season. With the up-and-down play SU has shown all season, it’s impossible to guess what version of the Orange will show up to Koskinen Stadium next week.