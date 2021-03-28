Student performers will take stage at UU concert on Saturday

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

For the first time ever, University Union will be hosting a concert featuring all student musicians, UU announced in a press release.

The event will happen this Saturday and will be split into two separate shows. The “Early Show” will include student artists BRI, Malique Lewis and jewisvuitton and take place at 6 p.m. in Goldstein Auditorium, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Anish Ghosh and The Whether Channel will perform the “Late Show” at 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8:30 p.m.

Syracuse University junior Jason Telese, who goes by the name jewisvuitton, creates electronic pop music and recently released his song “let me go (prod. lileffort)” on March 4. In contrast to Telese’s pop tones, the emo band The Whether Channel will provide a more alternative sound to the concert. The band is made up of SU students Andrew Garces, Rory Stanley, Max Marcy and Jimmy Unanue, who all met at the Setnor School of Music.

The event is open to SU and SUNY-ESF students, and free tickets to the in-person event will be raffled off on UU’s social media pages. The performances will also be live streamed on YouTube Live.

For questions please contact University Union Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com by Thursday.