Student Association votes to approve changes to constitution

After nearly a decade, Syracuse University’s Student Association could soon operate under a revised constitution.

The assembly on Monday unanimously approved several revisions to the constitution proposed by Parliamentarian Joshua Shub-Seltzer and the Organizational Review Committee. The updated constitution will now move to a referendum vote among the student body.

If implemented, the revised constitution will change election procedures. These changes include a second school-wide assembly election in the fall.

While there are currently only seats in SA for SU’s schools and colleges, the revised constitution would give other groups of students the opportunity to participate in the association as well.

SA also passed a bill Monday to partner with Spin, a company that works closely with campus administrations and student governments to provide dockless bikes and scooters. Spin covers the complete cost of equipment, marketing and operations.

Some SA members said they would utilize this equipment if the bill passed, but expressed concerns that Syracuse’s hills and weather might create an unsafe environment to operate the electric bikes and scooters.

“I definitely do understand the safety concerns, the concerns about usage due to weather,” SA President Justine Hastings said.

One SA member spoke about freshman Trevor Pierce, who died during the fall semester after a collision with an SU trolley. The e-bikes and scooters could be especially dangerous when descending down steep hills, they said.

Spin operates at several universities, including Vanderbilt University, University of Central Florida and University of Michigan.

