Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

After a year-long investigation, a Syracuse University Board of Trustees special committee on diversity released a report detailing 10 recommendations to improve the campus climate. But how much can the student body trust the recommendations of a predominantly white, predominantly male and predominantly wealthy organization to address the needs of students of color?

News Editor Michael Sessa directs this question to the board’s co-chairs in this episode of The Daily Orange podcast. Also in this episode, host Marnie Muñoz discusses graduate students’ progress in the fight for a living wage with Asst. News Editor Sarah Alessandrini, and runs down how Safe Space CNY is offering accessible mental health services with Asst. Digital Editor Gavi Azoff.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

Advertisement

Listen on Spotify:

Listen on Anchor: