Film review: The defensive tendencies Syracuse could exploit against SDSU

San Diego State is a defensive-minded program under head coach Brian Dutcher. It has ranked in the top 40 in adjusted defense in three of his four seasons, including 11th this year and 10th in 2020.

“Our expectations are that we play passionate and perfect basketball on the defensive end,” Dutcher said in November.

SDSU, which held teams to under 60 points in 13 games this season, plays man-to-man defense with an emphasis on helping into the paint — similar to a pack-line — and can press when it needs to. The Aztecs play a traditional center almost all the time and don’t like to switch screens.

Offensively, the Aztecs run some pretty creative halfcourt sets. They’re 44th in adjusted offense, per KenPom. But they haven’t faced a 2-3 zone like Syracuse’s all season, so it’s a more applicable exercise to evaluate SDSU’s defense — its calling card.

San Diego State’s 68-57 win over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament championship provides a glimpse into how Syracuse can attack its defense. Utah State, though it plays more through the post than Syracuse, has a similar shot profile — most of the Aggies’ attempts come from inside the arc, and they have a poor free-throw rate.

SDSU’s pick-and-roll defense strategy revolves around fighting through screens and dropping its big into the paint. Its last option is to switch. In the above video, the big in question is backup Joshua Tomaic. As Utah State’s Rollie Worster rejects the ball screen, Tomaic is caught one step too far to his left, leaving a window open for a pocket pass.

Syracuse’s bigs don’t often roll hard to the rim off ball screens. Marek Dolezaj likes to slip to the short corner, and Quincy Guerrier typically pops to the perimeter. Syracuse also likes to run pick and rolls from the side, not the top of the key. But with SDSU’s drop style, it could behoove SU to send screeners rolling hard to the rim, forcing Aztec bigs to make tough decisions on whom to guard. Center Jesse Edwards may be an option there.

The Aztecs run the same coverage on dribble handoffs, an action the Orange have used often — and to much success — in recent games. Handoffs have been particularly effective between Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim.

In this play, 5-foot-8 point guard Terrell Gomez is guarding the ball. He tries to go over the handoff but is rubbed by Utah State’s center and is caught on Worster’s hip. SDSU’s starting center, Nathan Mensah, drops, but not far enough to contest at the rim. The weak side defender also helps the Aggies’ shooter in the corner.

Worster finishes inside before the defense can rotate. With the defense a step behind, both center Neemias Queta (at the free-throw line) and Justin Bean (the shooter in the corner) are open. In Bean’s spot for Syracuse could potentially be Alan Griffin.

A similar opportunity for a back cut presents itself later in the Mountain West title game, this time off a ball screen. Sophomore forward Keshad Johnson helps a pick and roll when he’s only one pass away in the corner, but he should’ve stayed home. Bean makes the cut and is wide open along the baseline, but he doesn’t receive a pass.

Griffin has shown flashes of timely off-ball cuts this year, and SDSU’s aggressive help defense may be susceptible to them when ball-handlers break into the paint.

Another weakness for Syracuse to attack could be a mismatch at the point guard position. Kadary Richmond has bullied smaller defenders into the paint — most notably against NC State in the regular season — and could use his size against the Aztecs’ Gomez.

Here, Utah State runs Worster off a flare screen. Gomez fights through it but is on an island with Worster in the corner. Gomez goes under a ball screen, allowing Worster to back his way deep into the paint.

Richmond has 15 pounds and 9 inches on Gomez. That’s a matchup to watch.

The elevator screen is the last action that Utah State had some success with that Syracuse could try to replicate. SU runs all sorts of pin-downs and off-ball action for Buddy but has rarely turned to this particular play.

An elevator screen is when two screeners line up next to each other and move shoulder-to-shoulder when the designed play runs through them, mimicking closing elevator doors. When Utah State ran it, SDSU’s defender ran over the screeners, trying to cut off a pass from the top of the key. The defenders occupied by the double screen stayed home, allowing Brock Miller free space for a 3.

Even if SU doesn’t opt to try elevator screens, SDSU’s stay-home defense could make off-ball screens for Buddy available. The Orange like to run him off pin-downs where he curls to the elbow. He doesn’t need much space to get a shot off, and if his primary defender is lagging behind because he tried to fight through a screen, that could be all Buddy needs.

There are cracks in the Aztecs’ elite defense. If Syracuse can make opportunistic backdoor cuts from the baseline, find passing lanes out of ball screens, seek out Gomez in mismatches and run Buddy off strong off-ball screens, SU can find chances for body blows.