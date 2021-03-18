Guest Column

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

This week, there’s a campus-wide election to adopt a new Student Association Constitution. If you’re not familiar with SA, we’re the student governing body here at Syracuse University.

Here’s the deal: this new constitution is the most proactive overhaul of our organization in a very long time. It is critical that it passes. But we need 10% of students (approximately 1,600 students), to vote on MySlice for it to pass. Right now, only 3% of students have voted.

Go to MySlice to vote for the Student Association’s new Constitution.

I’m encouraging you to vote. It’s so easy, and it takes just a minute. Log on to MySlice, go to “Vote” under Student Services, click “Vote Now,” and then you (hopefully) vote “YES.”

If you’re wondering what’s in this new constitution, here are some big things:



Expanded representation beyond academic constituencies: Adding first-year representatives, at-large representatives and unique population representatives in order to add a wider range of student voices and fill more seats with those interested in becoming student leaders

An additional school-wide election, to occur during the fall semester each year, to fill vacant seats from the spring

An expanded judicial branch that would include a new supreme court and trial court,

shifting the start date of our legislative sessions so key positions can be filled prior to the summer recess

The recognition of the rights all students possess on this campus, both in and out of SA

So far, many of us haven’t voted, but what this new constitution offers is a new and different opportunity to engage and represent all of us as students.

You may practically never think about SA, and that’s okay. But if you want a more effective, representative student government, then vote “YES” on MySlice.

David Bruen

Speaker of the Student Association Assembly