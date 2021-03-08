Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin named to All-ACC teams

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse forwards Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin received Atlantic Coast Conference honors on Monday, as Guerrier was named to the All-ACC third team and Griffin was an honorable mention. Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright was named ACC Player of the Year.

Guerrier finished the regular season as the Orange’s third leading scorer with 14.5 points per game and leading rebounder at nine boards per game. He was also second on the team in blocks behind Griffin at 1.1 per game.

Griffin, a junior transfer from Illinois, averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in his first year in the ACC. Griffin shot 37.6% from beyond the 3-point arc and led the conference in free throw shooting at 88.7%.

Wright tied a season-high with 31 points against Syracuse on Feb. 27. He also recorded 16 rebounds and played all 40 minutes. He had four second-half dunks against the Orange.

Across the rest of the conference, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young received Coach of the Year honors after the Hokies finished third in the league in his second season with VT. Wright, Carlik Jones, Justin Champagnie, Matthew Hurt and Sam Hauser rounded out the All-ACC first team. Florida State forward Scottie Barnes was named both Sixth Man and Freshman of the Year.

Here is a full list of the the awards and honors given by the ACC on Monday:

Player of the Year

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech

Coach of the Year

Mike Young, Virginia Tech

ACC First Team:

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech

Carlik Jones, Louisville

Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh

Matthew Hurt, Duke

Sam Hauser, Virginia

ACC Second Team:

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech

Jay Huff, Virginia

M.J. Walker, Florida State

Aamir Simms, Clemson

ACC Third Team:

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame

Armando Bacot, UNC

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Defensive Player of the Year

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Sixth Man of the Year

Scottie Barnes, Florida State