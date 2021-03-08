Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin named to All-ACC teams
Rich Barnes | USA Today Sports
Syracuse forwards Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin received Atlantic Coast Conference honors on Monday, as Guerrier was named to the All-ACC third team and Griffin was an honorable mention. Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright was named ACC Player of the Year.
Guerrier finished the regular season as the Orange’s third leading scorer with 14.5 points per game and leading rebounder at nine boards per game. He was also second on the team in blocks behind Griffin at 1.1 per game.
Griffin, a junior transfer from Illinois, averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in his first year in the ACC. Griffin shot 37.6% from beyond the 3-point arc and led the conference in free throw shooting at 88.7%.
Wright tied a season-high with 31 points against Syracuse on Feb. 27. He also recorded 16 rebounds and played all 40 minutes. He had four second-half dunks against the Orange.
Across the rest of the conference, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young received Coach of the Year honors after the Hokies finished third in the league in his second season with VT. Wright, Carlik Jones, Justin Champagnie, Matthew Hurt and Sam Hauser rounded out the All-ACC first team. Florida State forward Scottie Barnes was named both Sixth Man and Freshman of the Year.
Here is a full list of the the awards and honors given by the ACC on Monday:
Player of the Year
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech
Coach of the Year
Mike Young, Virginia Tech
ACC First Team:
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech
Carlik Jones, Louisville
Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh
Matthew Hurt, Duke
Sam Hauser, Virginia
ACC Second Team:
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech
Jay Huff, Virginia
M.J. Walker, Florida State
Aamir Simms, Clemson
ACC Third Team:
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame
Armando Bacot, UNC
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Defensive Player of the Year
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech
Freshman of the Year
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Sixth Man of the Year
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Published on March 8, 2021 at 11:04 am
