Peeling it back: How SU student food businesses are moving from dorm to table

In a year where students are stuck in their dorms due to COVID-19 safety precautions, some are starting their own food businesses to connect when social gatherings cannot.

On this episode of “Peeling it Back,” we sit down with students Audrey Adam, who began a bread business, and Andrei Stenmark, who sells bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, to discuss what it’s like to run a food business as a full-time SU student.

Our host is Sarah Slavin, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, KJ Edelman is our Digital Managing Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

