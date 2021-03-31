NY legalizes recreational marijuana, expunges past convictions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Wednesday legalizing marijuana for recreational use by adults in New York state and expunging past convictions that would be legal.

Cuomo and New York state lawmakers recently reached an agreement for recreational marijuana legislation, and the state Senate and Assembly both voted to approve the bill on Tuesday. Cuomo tweeted on Wednesday that he had signed the bill into law.

The bill — known as the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act — will take effect immediately, although the state will take time to set up regulations for distribution and sales. The bill covers marijuana use, regulation, distribution, tax collection, education and safety.

Cuomo’s original proposal, outlined as part of his 2021 State of the State agenda, included the creation of an Office of Cannabis Management to oversee both recreational and medicinal marijuana use. Cuomo also planned to implement a licensing program for marijuana entrepreneurs from marginalized communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs.

Marijuana legalization is expected to increase tax collection to $350 million annually and create between 30,000 and 60,000 jobs, according to the governor’s office. The sale of recreational marijuana products would be limited to those age 21 and over, and it could take 18 months to two years for sales to start.

New York is the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana.