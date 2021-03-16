Katelyn Mashewske earns national, ACC player of the week awards

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Katelyn Mashewske earned Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week and US Lacrosse Player of the Week honors after winning 13 draw controls on Sunday, the fourth-most in Syracuse history.

Mashewske set a career-high with 12 draw controls on Thursday against No. 4 Notre Dame and broke that record three days later. She catalyzed a 15-12 Syracuse win in game two as the Orange recovered from a halftime deficit, completing the weekend sweep over UND.

“Kate is outstanding,” head coach Gary Gait said on Sunday after Syracuse’s win. “She’s really probably the hottest draw control person in the country right now.”

Mashewske’s average of 7.20 draw controls per game ranks third in the ACC and 13th in the NCAA. The midfielder is the second Syracuse player to be awarded both US Lacrosse and ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same week this season. Asa Goldstock received both honors after recording a career-high 11 saves against Stony Brook. Mashewske is also the third consecutive Syracuse player to be awarded ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

No. 2 Syracuse takes on Virginia Tech at the Carrier Dome on March 27 as the Orange look to start their season 6-0.