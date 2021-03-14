Despite 1st half struggles, Syracuse comes alive on the draw

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Katelyn Mashewske braced herself for the draw against Notre Dame’s Andie Aldave. As the referee let go of their sticks, Mashewske raised her hands and pushed the ball up and over her left shoulder for the draw control. Ella Simkins scooped up the ball, was crossed by a midfielder and dropped it. Notre Dame collected the ground ball for a turnover. Simkins checked the midfielder, pushing her to the ground. The whistle sounded for Syracuse’s third yellow card of the game, giving Notre Dame a player advantage.

No. 2 Syracuse (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) committed eight first half turnovers against No. 4 Notre Dame (2-2, 0-2) in the two teams’ second meeting this week. Despite first half struggles on Sunday, Mashewske, starting for just the second time this season, had a career high 13 draw controls — fourth-most in a game in Syracuse history — and catalyzed Syracuse’s 7-0 run to begin the Orange’s second-half offensive explosion.

Notre Dame’s Madison Ahern struck first, scoring on a free position shot that landed right above Asa Goldstock’s helmet on her non-stick side just three minutes into the first half. Eight minutes later, Kathleen Roe collected a ground ball off of a Syracuse turnover. Just beyond the 8-meter arc, Roe passed to Ahern, crossing in front of the net, Ahern drew her stick back and fired another shot on Goldstock’s non-stick side for her second goal of the game. In just eight minutes, Syracuse committed four turnovers and allowed Notre Dame to take a 2-1 lead.

“We were coming down, we were trying to get the ball around, they were pressuring us, and we turned it over a few times,” head coach Gary Gait said.

Notre Dame held Syracuse to four first-half goals. Off the draw, the Orange would either turn over the ball or struggle moving the ball around in the Notre Dame zone. Oftentimes, players would just stand around and watch whoever had the ball, Gait said.

While the offense staggered, Syracuse had no trouble gaining possession off the draw. Mashewske won 10 out of the first half’s 12 draws, but Syracuse went back to the locker room trailing after the first half for the first time all season, 7-4.

Following Megan and Emma Tyrrell’s twin goals that catalyzed Syracuse’s 8-0 second half run, Mashewske embarked on a draw control run. Midway through the second half, Syracuse won eight-straight draw controls, awarding Syracuse possession that led to four of its eight comeback goals.

Mashewske won six of Syracuse’s 10 draw controls in the first half and returned in the second half to win seven out of the Orange’s 12 draw controls.

Midway through the second half, with Syracuse leading 12-9, Mashewske squared up for the draw at center field. Carney had just scored her fourth goal of the game off the cut, releasing a shot that fired just over Notre Dame goalie Bridget Deehan’s left shoulder.

Mashewske connected her stick with Aldave’s, applied pressure, accelerated up and over her left shoulder for another draw control win.

Simkins scooped the ball, but it was taken into the Notre Dame zone. Sierra Cockerille collected the ball and looked to her right. Sam Swart dashed in from the right side of the 8-meter mark, making her way toward the goal. Cockerille sent the ball flying to Swart still moving toward goal. Swart connected the pass and released the shot on the right side of the net, past an outstretched Deehan for Syracuse’s 13th goal of the game.

“Just winning to draw, that’s how we get the ball.” Carney said. “So we can put it in the back of the net and without that, it will definitely be tough.”

Through 60 minutes, Syracuse won draw control 22-7, dominating Notre Dame in the draw circle and assisted Syracuse in its 15-12 win over the Irish.

“Kate is outstanding … she had 12 draw controls last game and 13 today,” Gait said. “She’s really probably the hottest draw control person in the country right now.”