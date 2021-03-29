SU places Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority on investigative status

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has placed its chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma on investigative status for alleged violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

The nature of the alleged violations is unclear. The sorority must cease all activity while the university investigates the allegations, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in a statement Monday.

“We cannot provide additional details at this time in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” Scalese said.

Phi Alpha Delta, SU’s pre-law fraternity, is also on investigative status for alleged violations of the Code of Student Conduct and the policies of SU’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs. The nature of those allegations is also unclear.

SU placed its chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity on interim suspension in February for alleged violations of the student conduct code and public health directives.