JP Trojan named Northeast Region Performer of the Year

Syracuse distance runner JP Trojan was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association Northeast Region Performer of the Year for indoor track. The grad student took home All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last weekend at the ACC Championships, where he finished fourth in the 5,000-meter with a time of 13:56.10.

Trojan transferred to Syracuse this summer from William and Mary, where he won the Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America title for both the 3,000-meter and the 5,000-meter during his senior year.

In SU’s first meet of the indoor season at the Virginia Tech Invitational, Trojan won first place in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 14:20.58.

In SU’s cross country season this fall, Trojan placed first in two meets, securing ACC Performer of the Week honors for the week of Sept. 12.

Syracuse cross country gets back in action tomorrow with the FSU Last Chance meet, the final meet of the year before the NCAA Championships on March 15.