Faegan’s has reopened, but it looks different

Faegan’s Cafe & Pub posted a video on their Instagram on Feb. 22 showing the restaurant’s signature wooden sign lighting up again for the first time in 2021. The message underneath the post announced Faegan’s would open for two nights that week – Feb. 23 and 24 – to host “Beer Tour” and “Flip Night.”

“We wanted to see if people were going to come out and if they were excited to come out,” said Ben Cook, the consultant and manager of the Syracuse staple on South Crouse Avenue. “They were, and they came out.”

Faegan’s reopened in late February on a limited schedule, and the pub has made adjustments to comply with COVID-19 regulations from New York state and the State Liquor Authority. The bar has customer capacity capped at 50 people, about 25% of its normal capacity, Cook said. The pub will continue to operate Tuesday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. until more COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and it’s safer to operate for longer hours with more people.

The owners also adjusted the interior layout: social distancing signs are posted on the walls and tables, only eight people can approach the bar at a time, and masks can only come off once a patron is seated at their table.

When customers enter the pub, they claim a free table. Since New York state regulations require bars to sell food in order to sell alcohol, Faegan’s has all customers order nachos once they’re seated at their table.

To help with crowd control, a rope with Guinness banners runs parallel to the bar. The rope guides customers through the pub and prevents the bar from becoming overcrowded. Each person’s hand is stamped after they’ve ordered their nachos, and customers are directed to the bar in groups of four or fewer to order drinks.

Right now, the pub offers a single menu option — nachos — but the owners hope to expand dining options as business picks up. Customers have even asked Cook when the full menu will be available again while he’s pouring their drinks. Part of the decision to expand the menu depends on how well of a turnout the pub has these first few weeks, Cook said.

Since reopening, Faegan’s consultant and manager Ben Cook has been pleased to see familiar faces return to the pub. Daily Orange File Photo

Despite the restrictions, Faegan’s has continued to host themed nights that are popular with the customers, such as the “Flip” and “Beer Tour” nights. But Cook has noticed that the energy in the bar is not what it used to be.

“It’s a little less energetic because we have two groups at the bar at a time,” Cook said. “So people have to wait (their) turn to come to the bar, so that definitely affects the energy a little bit.”

Alexander Carey, a Syracuse University junior, first visited Faegan’s during a campus tour at SU. On Thursday night — with multiple NCAA basketball games playing on the TVs and music blaring in the background — Carey returned to the pub for the first time, having recently turned 21 years old. The junior said he’s excited to try “Beer Tour” at Faegan’s, but he was disappointed by the quieter vibe at the pub that night.

Since customers have to sit down at their tables to have a drink, they can’t stand at the bar anymore. Management is moving through the reopening process slowly since the state only recently decided to allow bars to stay open until 11 p.m, Cook said.

Faegan’s is the go-to bar for some SU students, and so far, Cook is pleased that he’s seen some familiar faces return to the pub.

Senior Dan Mellinger and his friends are excited to be back at Faegan’s. Two things that have drawn the group back to Faegan’s throughout the years are the environment and the beer tours.

“It’s really exciting for it to be back open because there’s a great beer selection and it’s a great vibe in here that none of the other bars have,” Mellinger said on Thursday. “I’m super excited to be back.”

Assistant Culture Editor Louis Platt contributed to reporting on this story.