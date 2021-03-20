The road to getting a COVID-19 vaccine can be long and confusing, and most college students will likely be in the last group to become eligible.

On Wednesday, eligibility expanded to include “In-person College Faculty or Essential In-person Staff,” opening vaccination to more of the SU population. Although the majority of SU students are still ineligible, President Biden announced in a primetime address that the vaccine will be available to all U.S. adults no later than May 1. New York residents can check current eligibility and schedule vaccine appointments through the state website.

With the vaccine opening to more groups, it is important to stay informed on when and how to get the vaccine. Here’s a guide to the vaccine questions and concerns.