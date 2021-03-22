The Daily Orange hosts nationwide fundraising challenge for student newsrooms

Two dozen student-run newsrooms are vying for a championship title of their own this March.

College Media Madness is a nationwide fundraising challenge between student-run newsrooms across the United States. As of Sunday, participating newsrooms have raised more than $31,700 in total.

The Daily Orange fundraising committee spearheaded this project in an effort to bolster support for local journalism. In many communities, student-run outlets are the primary source of news for their campuses and towns. Collegiate newsrooms fill a void left by the closure of professional newsrooms across the country, one that has rapidly accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The D.O. has raised $5,300 as of Sunday night. Every dollar donated fuels our newsroom’s editorial operation and helps create life-changing opportunities for the next generation of professional journalists.

Unlike many of the newsrooms competing in College Media Madness, The D.O. is financially independent from the university we cover. We rely on advertising and donations alone to fund our operating costs. But that’s by choice — our independence means that much to us.

If you appreciate The D.O.‘s coverage, especially during March Madness, we hope you consider donating. Thank you for supporting nonprofit, independent journalism in Syracuse.

Haley Robertson (‘21) is The Daily Orange’s fundraising coordinator. She previously served as editor-in-chief. Feel free to contact her with any questions or suggestions at fundraising@dailyorange.com.