Carrier Dome now open as indoor Quad for students

An indoor quad set up in the Carrier Dome will now be regularly available for student use.

The space will provide students with socially-distanced areas to study or socialize on certain days each week in addition to serving as a classroom and COVID-19 testing center, according to a Syracuse University webpage.

The Indoor Quad will be open every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding March 2, and select Wednesdays that include March 17, 24 and 31, April 14 and 28, and May 5 during the same hours.

Students looking to utilize the indoor quad should enter and exit the Dome at Gate A or Gate N and will be asked to present their SU I.D. cards.

Without the opportunity to utilize outdoor spaces like it did in the fall, SU has designated a variety of buildings and spaces on campus for in-person classes and student use.

Professor Jeff Rubin, an associate professor of practice in SU’s School of Information Studies, has been utilizing the Dome’s stands, field and jumbotron to teach his information technologies lecture. The Schine and Goldstein student centers, Bird and Carnegie libraries, and more than 50 additional classrooms across campus are also designated for student use.