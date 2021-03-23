Asian American, international students talk racism on campus and beyond

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Last week, a gunman opened opened fire in three separate Asian American-owned massage parlors, killing eight people. The killings follow a year of rising hate crimes directed against Asian Americans, including several incidents at Syracuse University.

In this edition of The Daily Orange Podcast, host Marnie Muñoz sits down with international student beat writer Francis Tang and opinion columnist Isaac Ryu to discuss their experiences with anti-Asian racism in the United States.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Listen on Anchor:

Advertisement

Listen on Spotify: