Asa Goldstock wins IWLCA, ACC defensive player of the week

Goalie Asa Goldstock received the Atlantic Coast Conference’s and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association’s player defensive player of the week honors. The awards came after Goldstock’s 11-save performance in the Orange’s 16-6 win over then-No. 5 Stony Brook on Saturday.

Against the Seawolves, Goldstock also had two ground controls and caused one turnover. The Orange had a total of 14 caused turnovers and successfully cleared 21 of 22 attempts.

Goldstock is one of 10 players to return for a fifth season after being granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Goldstock had four saves in SU’s season-opener win over then-No. 5 Loyola and she’s only allowed 11 goals over two games this season.

Goldstock currently has the second-most saves in Syracuse history (188), trailing Liz Hogan’s 660 saves in her career with the Orange. Goldstock also has the fifth-most saves in a single season with 167 saves during her freshman season in 2017. Over two games this season, she has 15 saves for the Orange.

Syracuse travels to Durham, North Carolina to play No. 11 Duke on Saturday evening, before returning home to the Carrier Dome for a double-header against No. 4 Notre Dame on March 11 and March 14.