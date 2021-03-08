Complacency is not the solution to anti-Asian hate

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

COVID-19 continues to claim lives domestically, as the U.S. recently surpassed 500,000 coronavirus-related deaths. But while vaccines continue to roll out across the country, there is one virus that cannot be cured by a shot.

The Asian American Pacific Islander community has seen an exponential increase in hate crimes since the start of the pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate, a database dedicated to recording and reporting anti-Asian hate crimes, has received 2,808 reports from 47 states, including the District of Columbia, between March 19 and Dec. 31.

Of those attacked, vulnerable groups such as the elderly and youth were specifically targeted, the report states. Those who are 60 years old or older make up 7.3% of the cases. Youth, those who are 20 years old or younger, make up 13.6% of the cases.

In 2019, there was only one reported case of an anti-Asian American hate crime in New York City. But in 2020, there were 27 reported incidents, amounting to over a 2,000% increase.

Reading the news as a member of the AAPI community and seeing the murder of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanpakdee, the bloody assault on Filipino American Noel Quintana and countless more acts of hate filled and continues to fill me with sadness and anger.

Even Jeremy Lin, one of the most prominent Asian American athletes, cannot escape racism. In a Facebook post, Lin said, “Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn’t protect me from being called ‘coronavirus’ on the court.”

Syracuse University itself is no stranger to hate. Just last year, a multitude of hate crimes occurred on campus, which garnered national attention. Most of which were directed toward Black, Asian, Jewish and Indigenous people. The campus was rocked as students mobilized to form the #NotAgainSU movement, demanding change.

For context, according to SU’s Fall 2020 Census, there is a clear racial disparity among the student population. Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students make up about 6% of the student population. In all, students of color make up about 27%. White students make up about 53%.

Although there has been a decrease in reported hate crimes this semester and the university has implemented diversity and inclusion programs, this does not mean we should slide into complacency.

Recently, two unknown individuals allegedly verbally assaulted an Asian student off campus. It was reported that these two individuals directed anti-Asian language at the student while they were walking home at night.

This incident is why it is important to remain vigilant and vocal in demanding and driving change.

In an interview with CNN, Lin said that exposing the people responsible for racist attacks toward him has never been his goal. “To me, it’s not about trying to take somebody down or anything like that. It’s about building awareness and promoting solidarity,” Lin said.

Reactions to the anti-Asian hate crimes have varied. Some have spoken up in the form of social media posts, art and other creative avenues. All while others have quietly processed events and have taken less-public approaches to support their family and community.

It is in the best interest of us at SU and beyond to acknowledge the pain that people feel and how they process it. The emotions we feel are different and stem from unique experiences. That’s why it’s important to be empathetic of others rather than tearing them down for not “posting enough” about hate crimes on their Instagram story. As Lin said, “It’s about building awareness and promoting solidarity.”

To those who are unaware of the anti-Asian hate crimes that have occurred in the past year, I challenge you to find out. Do research, have uncomfortable conversations with your Asian peers and do not be complacent.

In many of the videos showing members of the AAPI community being harassed and assaulted, they were oftentimes surrounded by other people. Rarely did anybody help out. Most kept on walking.

We were always taught to not be bystanders. Why become one now?

It is my hope that this piece provokes conversation, challenges the unaware and inspires others to take action.

We find ourselves in the middle of a historical period of pain, racism and discrimination. Yet we also find ourselves with a voice and a platform. That being said, how are you going to use it for the better?

Isaac Ryu is a junior broadcast and digital journalism major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at iryu01@syr.edu.