Syracuse’s Annie Heffernan places top-10 in Raleigh Relays
Annie Heffernan was the only Syracuse runner to record a top-10 finish as the Orange began their outdoor track and field season this weekend at NC State. SU sent 10 runners for the Raleigh Relays, and Heffernan (34:20.06) placed eighth in the women’s 10,000-meter as part of her outdoor track and field debut.
In the men’s 1,500-meter race on Thursday, freshman Gavin Richards (3:49.02) built upon a strong indoor season with a 38th place finish.
SU also placed four runners in the men’s 5,000-meter on Thursday night. In just his second race of the past 23 months, senior Simon Smith (14:19.58) led the Orange with a 39th place finish. Freshmen Sam Lawler (14:28.40) and Ethan Wechsler (14:33.42) both finished in the top 70. Sophomore Joseph Eovaldi (15:31.65) finished almost a minute slower than his personal best and landed outside the top 100.
In the women’s 5,000-meter on Friday, Abigail Spiers (16:59.82) led the Orange with a top 40 finish. In her outdoor debut, freshman Emma Eastman (17:18.90) placed in the top 60.
For the men’s 10,000-meter, Syracuse entered senior Kevin James, but he did not finish the race.
Raleigh Relays action concluded on Saturday with the women’s steeplechase. Justus Holden-Betts (10:38.03) placed 20th.
Published on March 27, 2021 at 5:01 pm
