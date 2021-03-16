A year without each other

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

One year of COVID-19.

A year of quarantines, of separation, of loneliness. A year of missed opportunities and missing friends. A year of wastewater surveillance and surveillance testing, of lost time and lost loved ones. A year of doubt, and of unexpected goodbyes.

On this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, host Marnie Muñoz sits down with the D.O.’s spring 2020 news team — Sarah Alessandrini, Maggie Hicks and Chris Hippensteel — to discuss how the last year has impacted the SU community.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

