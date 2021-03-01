How 1 SU sophomore created an online bag shop to promote Wayúu art

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

While visiting a friend in December in Bogotá, Colombia, Camila Tirado saw people wearing Wayúu bags — colorful handmade crocheted bags woven by an Indigenous tribe that resides in a region of Colombia and Venezuela called La Guajira.

Little did the Syracuse University sophomore know the trip would result in her starting her own business in January. Tirado, who is from Tijuana, Mexico, is now the founder of Wayúu Bags Shop, a small business in which she sells Wayúu bags for about $50.

“I bought 15 (bags), and I brought them with me (to Mexico), and they sold like hot bread both in the U.S. and Mexico,” Tirado said.

Tirado’s friend Sofía Castaño, who lives in Bogotá, has served as her intermediary for obtaining the bags. Castaño gets the bags from Adelaida Bouriyu Jusayu, a Wayúu woman whom she met on a trip she took to La Guajira five years ago. She then ships the bags to the U.S. for Tirado to sell.

For the bags to reach Tirado, they must make two journeys: one from the La Guajira region to Bogotá, then from Bogotá to the U.S. Despite being the shorter route, the bags’ trip from the Wayúu tribe to Castaño is still far because the region is poor and government agencies don’t reach that area, Castaño said.

Castaño is happy to help Tirado by serving as her intermediary in Colombia and obtaining the bags. The artwork of the Wayúu people, which takes a long time to create, is being recognized, Castaño said.

“I feel that the Colombian art is being exported and I’m helping the world to see who the Wayúu people are and what they do,” Castaño said.

Making the bags is time consuming for the Wayúu tribe members, and it normally takes them about a month to weave just one regular-size bag. By buying original Wayúu bags, customers are helping the Wayúu women find economic stability, Castaño said.

For now, customers can view the bags’ catalog on Tirado’s Instagram page. They can then indicate to her which bags they want through direct message and pay her through Venmo, Paypal or in cash. Tirado said she’ll soon transition her business to an online shop.

Wayúu bags are woven by an indigenous tribe called Wayuu, who reside in a region in Colombia and Venezuela. Chenze Chen | Staff Photographer

Tirado aspires to continue growing her business and expand her product portfolio by including other products that Wayúu women make, such as dog collars and hammocks. She also hopes to connect the Wayúu people closer to the business by giving a percentage of the profits to them.

“When you buy a Wayúu bag, you’re carrying the history of the Wayúu community,” Tirado said.