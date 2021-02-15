Wildhack: Athletes hosted maskless party of 50+ people amid campus cluster

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

UPDATED: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Syracuse athletes hosted a party Saturday night with over 50 people, Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in an email to athletes, parents and head coaches.

Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado informed Wildhack that no one in attendance was wearing a mask, according to the email obtained by The Daily Orange. DPS responded to a noise complaint made to the Syracuse Police Department, Wildhack said.

In a statement sent to The D.O. on Monday morning, Wildhack added that the leaseholders of the apartment where the party was held have been referred to Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and “will face conduct charges.”

“Our student-athletes have committed to abide by public health directives,” the statement reads. “Failure to comply will be met with swift and appropriate disciplinary action.”

The Syracuse Police Department received a report at 12:08 a.m. of a large party on the 200 block of Robert Drive, part of the University Townhouses, SPD spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said.

Officers responded and observed people partying without masks or social distancing, he added. SPD issued parking tickets for illegally parked cars near the party and then turned the scene over to DPS.

The party was held a day after SU announced its chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity was placed on interim suspension for violating public health directives. Members of Syracuse University’s Greek community hosted at least three off-campus parties last week, resulting in at least 20 new COVID-19 cases among students.

“Gatherings like this have proven to be a source of COVID-19 super-spreader events,” Wildhack said in Sunday’s email.

Wildhack didn’t specify in the email how many athletes attended the party.

It’s unclear if the party resulted in new COVID-19 infections. As of Sunday night, SU has already recorded 20 cases within the 14-day reporting period that began Saturday. Like last semester, the university will suspend in-person instruction if it exceeds 100 positive tests within the two-week period, which ends Feb. 26.

Rob Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, said in a campus-wide email on Friday that leaseholders of residences where the Greek community’s parties were held will face conduct sanctions, and SU will refer those who attended the parties to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities. The university will also report violations to city and county authorities, he said.

“Neither I nor the leadership team of Athletics will tolerate behavior which puts our Athletics community and our University at risk,” Sunday’s email said.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.