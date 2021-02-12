Video: Syracuse University’s new COVID-19 restrictions, testing policies
Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor
After shutting down late last semester, Syracuse University is instituting new COVID-19 requirements.
This semester, students will be required to participate in weekly testing and failure to do so will result in restriction from University online services and further consequences.
Published on February 12, 2021 at 6:04 pm