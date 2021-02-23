Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University added two wellness days to its semester calendar where professors will not hold class and no work will be due.

The wellness days — scheduled on March 23 and April 21 — were added after thousands voiced mental health concerns over the university’s decision to remove spring break as a coronavirus precaution. More than 2,300 students and parents signed a petition to encourage the university to institute wellness days.

We asked Syracuse students about their thoughts on wellness days and the university’s mental health resources during the pandemic. Here’s what they said.