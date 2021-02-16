Video: A look inside the newly-renovated Schine Student Center

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Schine Student Center officially opened its doors to students last Monday after being under renovation for nearly two years. The new center has expanded dining options, including Dunkin’, Panda Express, Biscotti Café and more. The building has four floors, with study and lounge spaces throughout and a campus store on the second floor.

Originally scheduled to open last fall, Schine is once again a campus hotspot for students. The center is open 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Want to get a better look inside? Check out some scenes from the opening days of the new Schine Student Center.