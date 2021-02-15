Coronavirus

Video: Here’s what students think about Syracuse University’s increased testing

Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor

Students enter the Dome testing center for weekly mandated tests.

By Lena Osso, Maya PowThe Daily Orange

Syracuse University increased student testing requirements this semester to once a week. Last semester, the University used random surveillance testing and did not mandate regular tests.

The increase in requirements comes after SU switched to remote learning because of a coronavirus spike last semester. Here’s what some SU students think of the new procedures.

