University Union to stream Maggie Rogers concert

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Maggie Rogers will perform a virtual concert for Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m., University Union announced Tuesday.

Rogers is a Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and performer. The show has been prerecorded and will be available on UU’s ‘Cuse Activities page, UU stated in a press release. To watch the performance, students, faculty and staff must log in to the page using their NetID credentials.

The artist released on Dec. 18 a 16-track special collection of her music called “Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011-2016.” Her 2019 debut album, “Heard It In A Past Life,” was No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

The New York University Tisch School of Arts graduate has sold out headline tours across North America and Europe and is currently working on her next album.

Advertisement

For questions about the event, contact UU Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com by Feb. 19.