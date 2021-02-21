3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 76-68 loss against Virginia Tech

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After two postponements, with opponents Louisville and Notre Dame both having positive COVID-19 cases, Syracuse returned to the court for the first time in 10 days against Virginia Tech.

In the road matchup, SU donned new custom-made pink and white jerseys for breast cancer awareness, made by SU graphic design student Noah Hammerman. Sunday’s matchup was Virginia Tech’s #Play4Kay game, in support of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Virginia Tech (12-7, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored early and often against Syracuse (11-6, 8-6), eventually downing the Orange 76-68 after scoring 44 first half points. Virginia Tech sharpshooter Cayla King finished with 14 points, while guard Aisha Sheppard led scorers with 23 points. For the first time in its history, VT has won five consecutive ACC games after the victory on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from Syracuse’s 76-68 loss to Virginia Tech:

Three-point barrage

In the first half, Virginia Tech lit up the scoreboard due to its three-point shooting. At halftime, the Hokies doubled up SU 44-22, behind six three-pointers. Sheppard acted like she was driving to the basket, with Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi defending with just under five seconds remaining in the first half. Instead, Sheppard halted her penetration, before stepping back and firing a 3. While Djaldi-Tabdi tried to contest, she was too slow in changing direction, giving Sheppard an open look. The guard’s shot rattled around the rim before dropping through the hoop.

But Virginia Tech wasn’t just hitting 3’s after skating around the Orange defense. Oftentimes, Syracuse’s zone was leaving shooters open. Virginia Tech — which leads the ACC in 3 point shooting (37.3%) — easily connected on the open looks.

Most of Virginia Tech’s first half 3’s connected from the right wing. In the second quarter, after Digna Strautmane blocked a Hokie shot on the low blocks, the loose ball trickled out to freshman Georgia Amoore on the right wing.

The guard picked up the ball with no Syracuse player around her. While Strautmane rushed out to contest a shot attempt, she was too late. Amoore began her shooting motion immediately and nailed one of her two first half triples.

Quick pass offense

While Virginia Tech was connecting on 3’s in the first half, many of those shots were open due to VT’s passing. Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman switched to a man-to-man defense late in the first quarter.

With the Hokies quickly getting rid of the basketball — either on passes or shots — Syracuse’s patented zone defense scrambled to defend. With SU players discombobulated, Virginia Tech found open 3’s and shots in the paint.

D’asia Gregg passed to reigning ACC Freshman of the Year winner Elizabeth Kitley in the post during the second quarter. SU’s Kamilla Cardoso left her positioning, surging for a steal. But the pass barely crept past Cardoso, and Kitley caught the ball. As soon as the catch was made, Kitley spun to her left and toward the basket. The sophomore easily laid the shot off the glass with no one in front of her, extending the Hokies lead to 37-19.

Tiana takeover

Tiana Mangakahia became much more aggressive offensively in the second half. After starting the third quarter with transition offense, Mangakahia delivered a no-look pass to a streaking Strautmane for a lay-up. But, the on-target pass slipped through Strautmane’s hands, resulting in the third turnover for Mangakahia.

After that, the fifth-year senior began to shoot. Syracuse blocked a VT shot and Mangakahia again began SU’s fast-paced transition offense on the next possession. But instead of looking to pass to teammates, Mangakahia pulled up and nailed a transition 3.

On the next possession, Syracuse had another fast-break opportunity. Once again Mangakahia sprinted downcourt, as Syracuse had a 3-on-2 advantage. Instead of looking at her teammates, Mangakahia pulled up from the top of the key and nailed another triple, cutting Virginia Tech’s lead to 44-30.

Despite Mangakahia’s best efforts, it wasn’t enough in the second half. After a slow start to the final 20 minutes, the Hokies regrouped and continued their hot shooting.