Syracuse starts spring season with 2-1 win over Hofstra

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Orange entered its first spring game against Hofstra winless. But behind a late goal from freshman Jeorgio Kocevski, Syracuse (1-3-2, 0-3-2 Atlantic Coast) recorded its first win of the 2020-21 season, 2-1 over Hofstra (0-1) at Afrim’s Sports Park in Albany, New York.

The scoring started in the 34th minute when sophomore Abdi Salim connected on a header from Noah Singelmann to put Syracuse up 1-0. The Pride struck back in the 74th minute on a goal from Ryan Carmichael, assisted by Storm Strongin.

When Kocevski finally found the back of the net in the 86th minute to give the Orange the lead back, it was again on an assist from Singelmann who also recorded four shots. Singelmann’s two-point performance gives him the team lead over Deandre Kerr.

Salim and Kocevski’s goals were both the first in their collegiate careers. Freshman defender Olu Oyegunie made his first-ever appearance, starting and playing 65 minutes. Sophomore Camden Holbrook also saw his first action in 40 minutes as one of only two Orange players to come off the bench.

Advertisement

Syracuse outshot Hofstra 10-8, but the Pride hit the target more often, with a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. Orange goalkeeper Russell Shealy recorded six saves and is now 1-1-1 as a starter for Syracuse this season. Junior Christian Miesch went 6-7-4 in 2019 for the Orange and entered the year as the starter, but has not played in SU’s last three games.

“No reflection on Christian,” head coach Ian McIntyre said in October on giving Shealy an opportunity. “Christian’s a good goalkeeper, and his response was exceptional.”

Syracuse’s next game will again be at Afrim’s Sports Park, this time against Albany next Friday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 pm. Syracuse will be playing home games in Albany until March, due to weather conditions in Central New York this time of year.