Syracuse falls to Bowling Green, 2-1, in Buffalo

After collecting at least a point in its previous two meetings, Syracuse (1-4-3, 0-3-2 Atlantic Coast) came up short on Tuesday in Buffalo against Bowling Green (2-0). The Falcons got on the board in the 29th minute and held the lead from there, ultimately winning 2-1.

The first strike came from Nathan Masters off a corner kick, assisted by Chris Sullivan. Sullivan was MAC Co-Player of the Week and made College Soccer News’ and Top Drawer Soccer’s National Teams of the Week for his three points in Bowling Green’s opener against Dayton.

Bowling Green carried a 1-0 lead into halftime before capitalizing on an Orange error in the 56th minute. The Syracuse turnover in its own end resulted in a goal for the Falcons’ Kyle Cusimano, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Syracuse battled back just minutes later when Simon Triantafillou successfully converted a penalty kick to make it 2-1. But despite the shift in momentum, the Orange were unable to find a late equalizer and failed to pull out a point from the matchup.

The Orange will next take on Vermont next Monday at 1:30 p.m. The game will once again be held at SU’s temporary home at Afrim’s Sports Palace in Albany due to Syracuse weather conditions this time of year.