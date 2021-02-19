Syracuse concedes late equalizer in 1-1 tie to Albany

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The Orange (1-3-3, 0-3-2 Atlantic Coast) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead against Albany (0-0-1) at Afrim’s Sports Palace on Friday after capturing its first win of the season on Feb. 12. But a late Albany goal in the 84th minute forced overtime, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw following two 10-minute overtime periods.

Noah Singelmann scored the Orange’s early 12th-minute goal on an assist from Hilli Goldhar. It marked Singelmann’s second goal of the spring and third goal of the season, which leads the team.

SU held the lead for much of the game, and the Great Danes notched just their second shot on goal in the 61st minute. Syracuse goalie Russell Shealy made a third save in the 72nd minute before Albany’s Adam Aoumaich finally found the back of the net in the 84th minute.

In the first overtime period, Manel Busquets fired a shot in the 96th minute that Albany goalkeeper Carlos Tofern saved. Tofern didn’t concede a goal after coming on to start the second half for the Great Danes.

SU created two more chances in the second overtime period with two back-to-back shots in the 105th minute — Sondre Norheim’s effort rattled off the crossbar, and Simon Triantafillou’s shot was then saved by Tofern.

Syracuse returns to play against Bowling Green on Tuesday afternoon, once again at the indoor Afrim’s Sports Palace.